Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|221.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 59 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 67.7% chance to win.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 56 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's total.
- Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|59
|72%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|56
|68.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.
- Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).
- Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Grizzlies have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
