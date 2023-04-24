Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, April 24 on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Jets, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Jets (-105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 35-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has gone 35-21 (winning 62.5%).

The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been made an underdog 35 times this season, and won 16, or 45.7%, of those games.

Winnipeg has a record of 16-19, a 45.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.

In their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Jets have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (246 total goals, three per game).

The Jets have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.