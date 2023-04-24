Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .263.
  • Duran is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Duran has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season (21.4%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Lodolo (2-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
