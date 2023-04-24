Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .263.
- Duran is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Duran has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season (21.4%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Lodolo (2-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.