Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Adolis Garcia (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 20 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in five games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (60.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (35.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.