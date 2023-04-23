The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers give the Wild -120 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Stars (+100).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Stars (+100) 5.5

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have won nine of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.

Dallas has played 43 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars and their opponents hit the over once over Dallas' last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

