The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.494) and OPS (.849) this season.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

In 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (45.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), he has scored, and in seven of those games (35.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings