After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .314 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers in his last games.
  • Heim has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 46.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .346 against him.
