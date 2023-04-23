Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .314 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers in his last games.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .346 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.