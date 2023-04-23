Adolis Garcia -- batting .286 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 23 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (20) this season while batting .260 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 18th in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with four homers during his last games.

In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

In five games this season, he has homered (26.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this year (63.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (36.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

