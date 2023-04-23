Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- batting .286 with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 23 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (20) this season while batting .260 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with four homers during his last games.
- In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (26.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this year (63.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (36.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Athletics will send Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .346 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.