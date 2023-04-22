How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:05 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Brent Rooker among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 22 total home runs.
- Texas ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .412.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.1 runs per game (116 total runs).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.51).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Heaney will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 frames per outing).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Astros
|W 9-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|4/17/2023
|Royals
|W 4-0
|Away
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/18/2023
|Royals
|W 12-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/19/2023
|Royals
|W 12-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Brady Singer
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Muller
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
