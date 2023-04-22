On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .244 with seven doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 15 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Lowe has driven in a run in 10 games this year (52.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

