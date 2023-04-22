After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .192 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

In three of eight games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

In two games this year, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings