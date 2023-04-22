Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .219 with a double and a walk.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Duran has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Fujinami (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 11.37 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.