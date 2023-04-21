Robbie Grossman -- batting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .170 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Grossman has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.71 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.