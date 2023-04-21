Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +165 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSWX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 7-3 in those games.

Texas has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-6-0).

The Rangers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 6-3 5-2 7-4 10-5 2-1

