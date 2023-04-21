The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .208.
  • In three of seven games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • In two games this season, Taveras has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.71).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
