Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .200 with a double.
- In five of 11 games this season, Duran has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.71).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
