The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .206 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 58.8% of his 17 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this year (58.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (35.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
