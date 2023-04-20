How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken lead the series 1-0.
See the Avalanche-Kraken game on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
|10/21/2022
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
