Robbie Grossman -- hitting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .170.

Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season (20.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

