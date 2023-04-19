Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 17 chances this season.

The Rangers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 5-3 4-2 7-4 9-5 2-1

