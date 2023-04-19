The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .254.

In 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Lowe has an RBI in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings