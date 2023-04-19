Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
