Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 11.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-128)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 2.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (31.1).

Antetokounmpo's per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Antetokounmpo's 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-105) 5.5 (-120) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105)

Jrue Holiday's 19.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Holiday's assists average -- 7.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-118) 6.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+135)

The 15.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Wednesday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average.

Lopez has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Lopez has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Lopez's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-128)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 5.6 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).

Butler's per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

