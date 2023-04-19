Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (hitting .122 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and 12 RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .203 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 31.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
