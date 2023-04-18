Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .159 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Grossman has had a base hit in six of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (21.4%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
