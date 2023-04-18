The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Royals have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 6-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Texas has a record of 6-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Texas has played in 16 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 4-3 4-2 6-4 8-5 2-1

