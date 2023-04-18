Nate Lowe -- hitting .262 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with two or more RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven games this year (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
