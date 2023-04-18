Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Semien enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
