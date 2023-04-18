The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 58.6% of his 99 games last season, Taveras picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 5.1% of his games last year (five of 99), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 99 (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including five multi-run games (5.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .270 AVG .252 .318 OBP .299 .396 SLG .335 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 16 41/11 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 49 31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%) 3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

