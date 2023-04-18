Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 66.7% of his 12 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has driven home a run in four games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 41.7% of his games this year (five of 12), he has scored, and in three of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st.
