On Monday, Nate Lowe (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Lowe is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this year (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

