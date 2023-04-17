On Monday, Adolis Garcia (.146 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs and four walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with two or more RBI four times (26.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings