After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .135 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
