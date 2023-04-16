On Sunday, Leody Taveras (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

  • Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Taveras picked up a base hit in 58 out of 99 games last season (58.6%), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (22.2%).
  • In five of 99 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.1%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last year out of 99 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (five times).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 45
.270 AVG .252
.318 OBP .299
.396 SLG .335
13 XBH 8
3 HR 2
18 RBI 16
41/11 K/BB 47/10
7 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 49
31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%)
3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
