On Sunday, Bubba Thompson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .250 with three doubles and a triple.

Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings