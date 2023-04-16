Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Adebayo, in his last game (April 9 win against the Magic) posted four points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Adebayo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 2.9 PRA 29.5 32.8 27.4 PR -- 29.6 24.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the league, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.9 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.