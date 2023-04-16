The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .218.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
  • Valdez (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5).
