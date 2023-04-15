On Saturday, April 15, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (6-8) host Nate Lowe's Texas Rangers (8-5) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+145). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 2-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Rangers this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

