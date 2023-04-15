How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.
- Texas ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Texas has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 73.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rangers have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.241 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray will get the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.
- He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Jameson Taillon
|4/10/2023
|Royals
|W 11-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zack Greinke
|4/11/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/12/2023
|Royals
|L 10-1
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/14/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luis Garcia
|4/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Hunter Brown
|4/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|4/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Brady Singer
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Shintaro Fujinami
