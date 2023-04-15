Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Hunter Brown, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Texas ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Texas has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 73.

The Rangers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Texas has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.241 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray will get the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Cubs W 8-2 Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals W 11-2 Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals L 10-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Shintaro Fujinami

