Hunter Brown is set to start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rangers have +145 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 13 opportunities.

The Rangers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 2-2 4-2 4-3 7-4 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.