Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Lowe will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this year (69.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
