On Saturday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Lowe will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this year (69.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.