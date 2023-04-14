Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.
- In three of six games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
