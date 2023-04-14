Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Adolis Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .213.
- Adolis Garcia has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Adolis Garcia has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Luis Garcia (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
