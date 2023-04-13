The Dallas Stars (46-21-14, riding a five-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Thursday, April 13 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 8-2-0 while totaling 36 total goals (13 power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 35.1%). They have conceded 17 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-275)

Stars (-275) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.9)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 46-21-14 overall and 8-14-22 in overtime matchups.

Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

The 12 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 52 games (39-7-6, 84 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In the 44 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 27-11-6 (60 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 15-10-8 to record 38 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 3.21 15th 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 14th 31.9 Shots 28.6 27th 9th 30.0 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 4th 25.2% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 29th

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

