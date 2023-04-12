Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.
- Jankowski has had a base hit in three of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Royals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (1-1) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
