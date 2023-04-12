After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Jankowski has had a base hit in three of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller (1-1) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.