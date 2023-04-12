Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (7-4) and the Kansas City Royals (3-9) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on April 12.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) for the Texas Rangers and Brad Keller (1-1) for the Kansas City Royals.

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored seven times and won five of those games.

Texas has entered three games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 66 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule