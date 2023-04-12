Pelicans vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-5.5
|226.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 40 times.
- New Orleans' matchups this year have an average point total of 226.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
- New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 27, or 65.9%, of those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|40
|48.8%
|114.4
|231.9
|112.5
|228.9
|228.8
|Thunder
|55
|67.1%
|117.5
|231.9
|116.4
|228.9
|230.8
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (17-24-0).
- The Pelicans record just two fewer points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- New Orleans is 26-8 against the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|40-42
|13-10
|38-44
|Thunder
|47-34
|19-10
|45-37
Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Thunder
|114.4
|117.5
|15
|5
|26-8
|35-17
|27-7
|31-22
|112.5
|116.4
|8
|19
|36-17
|29-8
|37-16
|28-9
