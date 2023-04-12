On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .229.
  • Semien has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Keller (1-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
