Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Royals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Keller (1-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
