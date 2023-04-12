On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

